Think Investments LP Sells 94,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Think Investments LP cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.1% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 365,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

