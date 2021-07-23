Think Investments LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Anaplan comprises approximately 0.3% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.