Thomas V. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FND traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.18. 633,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,776. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

