THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $882.89 million and approximately $246.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00011250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

