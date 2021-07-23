Thore Cash Hits One Day Volume of $85,746.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,008.88 and approximately $85,746.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00368091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

