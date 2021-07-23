Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,096,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88.

