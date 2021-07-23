Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.51% of Chico’s FAS worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.