Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.