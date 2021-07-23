Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,093 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $497.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

