Thunderbird Partners LLP Buys 94,291 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 9.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.15. 586,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,020,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

