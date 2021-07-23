Thunderbird Partners LLP Buys 94,538 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 16.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $194,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $23,109,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $24,491,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 603,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $15.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

