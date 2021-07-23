Thunderbird Partners LLP Has $54.95 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Thunderbird Partners LLP cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317,955 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 4.6% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned 1.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $54,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

