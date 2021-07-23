Thunderbird Partners LLP Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for about 11.0% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 3.60% of Kirby worth $130,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $3,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 38.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

