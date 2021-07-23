Thunderbird Partners LLP Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,611,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,909,000. RMG Acquisition Co. II comprises about 1.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned 3.74% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGB. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $30,060,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $27,054,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $16,549,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,095,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,020,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,129. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

