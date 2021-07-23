Thunderbird Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thunderbird Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,598 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.3% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,364. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

