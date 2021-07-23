Thunderbird Partners LLP Takes $16.67 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,190,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,935,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,537,320. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

