Thunderbird Partners LLP Trims Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thunderbird Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,577 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 7.1% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $84,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock remained flat at $$61.28 during midday trading on Friday. 7,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

