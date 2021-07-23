thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €8.13 ($9.56). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.07 ($9.50), with a volume of 3,303,942 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.12.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

