TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Cap of $359.32 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00020881 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $359.32 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

