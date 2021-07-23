TMX Group (TSE:X) Given a C$158.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

TMX Group (TSE:X) has been given a C$158.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$132.22. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.