TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TNR Technical and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $1.77 billion 1.91 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TNR Technical and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

