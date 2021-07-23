TokenClub Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

