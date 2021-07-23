TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $103,229.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,607.54 or 1.00045450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

