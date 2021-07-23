Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,759. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

