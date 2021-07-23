Tony DeNunzio Buys 80,000 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Tony DeNunzio purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £97,600 ($127,515.02).

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 121.10 ($1.58). 2,719,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.10. Dixons Carphone plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

DC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.