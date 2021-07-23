TOP Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $121,253.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

