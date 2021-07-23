Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $27.97 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $29.19 or 0.00090599 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and $1.91 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00140806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,303.94 or 1.00255537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,070 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

