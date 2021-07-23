Tornado Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $40.12 or 0.00123945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $240,741.28 and approximately $44,704.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

