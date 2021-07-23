Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 28,555 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 233.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.