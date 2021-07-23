Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 79,439 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 399.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of PBF Logistics worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.46 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

