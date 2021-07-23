Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

