Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) & Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Head to Head Comparison

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Touchpoint Group and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plantronics has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 13.61 -$3.55 million N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.86 -$57.33 million $3.17 11.07

Touchpoint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A -664.48% -131.80% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plantronics beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

