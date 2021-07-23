Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.