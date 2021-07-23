Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.69. The company has a market cap of £72.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

