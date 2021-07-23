TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $14.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.89 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

