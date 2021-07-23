TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68). Approximately 22,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 69,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of £716.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,484.77.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.