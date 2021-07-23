Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,760 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the typical volume of 325 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYFM stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -323.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

