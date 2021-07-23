Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,810% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

LendingTree stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.79.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

