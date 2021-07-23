Traders Buy High Volume of SLM Put Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,443 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,904% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in SLM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

