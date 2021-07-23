Traders Buy Large Volume of ADiTx Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 1,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

