Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $129.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.