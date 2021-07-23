Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of 858% compared to the average daily volume of 491 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $48.54 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.