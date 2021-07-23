Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 47,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 625% compared to the average volume of 6,486 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of KE stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 28,950,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52. KE has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 225.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

