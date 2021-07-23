Traders Buy Large Volume of Shutterstock Call Options (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,340 call options on the company. This is an increase of 968% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,464. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $107.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

