Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 935% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

