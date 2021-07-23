Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 842 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

