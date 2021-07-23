Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.76 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

