Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $63,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194,177 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $102.26 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

