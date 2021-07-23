Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

