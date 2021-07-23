Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,607. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

